Valimai: 5 reasons why you should watch the Ajith Kumar starrer in theatres

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s Valimai is all set to open in cinemas across the world on Thursday. As usual, Ajith has kept away from all the promotional events of the movie, while producer Boney Kapoor, director H Vinoth and actor Huma Qureshi are busy touring cities across the country to give the film as big an opening as possible.

The bookings for Valimai are already off the charts in Tamil Nadu. The same is the case in the neighbouring state of Karnataka, where the movie is set to open in theatres as early as 5 am on Thursday. The film has also managed to generate quite a buzz in Kerala and the Telugu states. To cash in on the ongoing demand for mainstream south Indian movies, the movie will also be released in Hindi in north Indian states.

So here are five reasons why you should watch Valimai in cinemas:

Action, action and action

If there was one thing that one could say about Valimai with full surety is that this film will be high on action. The teasers and the trailer has emphasised the action part of the movie over and over again. And we got a glimpse of some of the outrageous action sequences from the movie. The bikes in Valimai don’t cruise on the roads but fly in the air. The film revolves around the crimes committed by a gang of bike-borne anarchists, who perform some daredevil stunts. In the teaser, we also saw Ajith and his bike jump from one building to another.

Ajith Kumar’s stunts

Ajith’s reputation of performing most of his stunts precedes him. He has even suffered multiple injuries doing stunts. Given his star status, he could happily give his stunts to his body double and rest on the sets. But not Ajith. The making video showed how Ajith performed the stunts on the bike. We could also see that the actor fell from a moving bike doing a wheelie, but he never gave up.

Huma Qureshi and Ajith on the sets of Valimai. Huma Qureshi and Ajith on the sets of Valimai.

Much-needed break

After everything we have gone through in the last two years, a well-made out-and-out action movie, that keeps us on the edge of the seat, makes us forget everything going around us, and revives our faith in the power of good in defeating evil, is a much-needed and well-deserved break for us. Don’t you agree?

H Vinoth

Vinoth is building a formidable reputation for himself. He is fast emerging as one of the young and energetic voices of Tamil cinema. It’s clear from the kind of movies he has done in the past that he is not interested in making run-of-the-mill masala movies. He is one of the new-generation filmmakers who explore possibilities of making sensible and original movies within the confines of commercial cinema. Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru demonstrated his eye for detail and his passion to explore various kinds of stunt sequences. And Valimai is unlikely to be any different.

Ajith Kumar

It has been a long time since we enjoyed an Ajith Kumar movie on the big screen. The last time we saw him in cinemas was in Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019. And Valimai is set to bring all the festivities back to theatres. Why would anyone miss the shared joy of watching a film, under safe precautions, in a packed cinema hall?