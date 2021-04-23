Valimai first look not releasing on Ajith’s 50th birthday, Boney Kapoor releases statement

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor announced on Friday that the first look of his upcoming production Valimai will not be released on May 1, 2021. The decision was taken in the wake of the spread of coronavirus across the country. The makers had previously shared that Valimai’s first look will be out on its lead actor Ajith Kumar’s 50th birthday.

Boney Kapoor released a statement on his social media handles. It read, “We had announced that we would be releasing the First Look of our film “Valimai” on May 1, 2021 to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar’s 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Corona Virus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to loss of family members and friends.”

Boney added, “At this critical juncture, Zee Studios & Bayview Projects along with the Artists’ and Technicians of our film “Valimai” have decided to postpone the first look release of our film to a later date. Let us all join hands and pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.”

Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. The Tamil film has been under production for some time now, and fans have been getting a regular dose of clicks from its sets via social media.

Ajith plays a cop in Valimai, which is helmed by H Vinoth. The actioner is Vinoth’s second consecutive movie with Ajith and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of Hindi movie Pink.