Valimai behind-the-scenes video is proof that Ajith Kumar is the Tom Cruise of Tamil cinema, watch

Producer Boney Kapoor on Tuesday released the behind-the-scenes video of his upcoming Tamil film Valimai, which stars Ajith Kumar in the lead. The 3-minute video gives an idea of the scale and scope of this big-budget action drama.

It seems director H Vinoth has pulled out all stops to ensure he presents a sleek entertainer, setting a new benchmark for action films in Tamil cinema.

The video also shows how the production of the movie came to a halt following the outbreak of the Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown. Ajith can be seen doing his own stunts in the video.

Valimai marks Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith and Vinoth. Earlier, the trio had collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, which was a remake of Pink. The filmmakers have announced that Valimai will open in cinemas during the Pongal holiday in 2022.

Following the release of this film, Boney Kapoor, Ajith and Vinoth will collaborate for another film. However, the filmmakers are yet to officially announce the project.