Valimai box office day 4: Ajith movie unstoppable in Tamil Nadu, fails to make a dent in Hindi belt

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s latest movie Valimai is keeping the cash registers ringing in Tamil Nadu. The movie is the top choice of the audience in the state despite mixed reviews.

Valimai marks Ajith’s first pan-India release as it was simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. In the Telugu states, the movie faces a stiff competition from Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. In the northern market, the movie should brave the challenge from Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt.

“Bheemla Nayak grossed Rs. 37.5 Cr on its first day and a total of Rs. 76.5 Cr over its weekend in AP-Telegana. Worldwide, the weekend gross collections were approximately Rs. 110 Cr. Valimai grossed Rs. 34 Cr on its first day and 4-day weekend gross collections of Rs. 100 Cr,” said Gautam Jain of media consulting firm Ormax Media.

“Both films managed to get record opening days at the box office due to the star power. Over the weekend, both films have stabilized and with audience feedback ranging from mixed to positive are set for a decent run at the box office,” he added.

Several single-screen theatres in Tamil Nadu ran early morning shows and late-night shows in the first weekend, thereby maximising their profits in a short span.

Rakesh Gowthaman, owner of popular Vettri Theatres in Chennai, was quite upbeat about Valimai’s performance on Sunday. “HOUSEFULL Sunday night #Valimai shows in both screen filled with family audience!!! (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Valimai, however, hasn’t made a dent in the Hindi belt like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise or Yash’s KGF. Gautam noted that the Hindi version of the movie was “not doing great”.

The real test for Valimai is how well it performs during the weekdays. If it manages to retain its bullish trend until this weekend, the movie will emerge as the first blockbuster of Tamil cinema this year. Valimai has already created a record with an opening collection of nearly Rs 30 crore. It’s a huge feat considering the movie was released on a non-festive season and a working Thursday.

Valimai is written and directed by H Vinoth. It is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.