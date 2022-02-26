Valimai box office collection Day 2: ‘Weekend rage begins’

Tamil star Ajith’s latest release Valimai is having a good run in the theaters. It is attracting people in huge numbers to the cinema halls, posing a stiff competition to other theatrical releases of the week, Bheemla Nayak (Telugu) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi).

After earning Rs 1.82 crore in Chennai on the first day of its release on Thursday, Valimai has collected Rs 1.06 crore in the city on Friday. Trade analyst Kaushik LM wrote on Twitter, “#Valimai had a very good Day2 hold in Chennai city, after the humongous opening day. The film picked up force again in the evening & night shows after the usual working day morning drop. Friday city gross is 1.06 CR. 2-days total city gross is 2.88 CR 👌Weekend rage begins 🔥”

He also shared the break up of the film’s day one collection in various states of the country. He tweeted, “#AjithKumar’s #Valimai other South states opening day gross, Karnataka – 3.8 CR, Telugu states – 1.8 CR, Kerala – 1.2 CR.”

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the overseas collection of the movie. As per him, in the USA, the film is doing better than Thursday.

#Valimai USA BO : Friday is doing better than Thursday.. Premieres – $140,244 Thursday – $38,033 Friday – $53,000 (Till 6:30 PM PST) Total – $231,277 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 26, 2022

#Valimai Australia BO: Day 1 : A$62,738 Day 2 : A$40,817 Total – A$ 103,515 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 26, 2022

#Valimai New Zealand BO : Thursday: NZ$6,934 Friday: NZ$5,151 Total: NZ$12,085 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 26, 2022

Valimai had hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on February 24. Besides Ajith, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, and Pugazh.

In his review of the film, IndianExpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “H. Vinoth’s idea of creating an urban legend goes awry when the film fails to distinguish Ajith Kumar’s offscreen persona from Ajith Kumar’s character in Valimai.”