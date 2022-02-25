Valimai box office collection day 1: ‘Career best for Ajith Kumar’

Ajith starrer Valimai released in theatres on February 24 and became the first big Tamil film to release in cinema halls after the third wave of Covid-19. While it was expected that Valimai will be a huge success at the box office, early trends suggest that the H Vinoth directorial got off to an impressive start.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared that the film opened at Rs 1.82 crore in Chennai, which is the highest collection for a film on its opening day in the pandemic era. “#Valimai takes the Biggest Day 1 Opening for Actor #AjithKumar in #Chennai City.. ₹ 1.82 Crs Gross.. This is also the highest Day 1 opening for any movie in the Pandemic era in #Chennai City..,” he tweeted.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM also shared similar numbers on his Twitter and wrote, “#AjithKumar’s #Valimai Day1 Chennai City gross is a humongous 1.82 CR👌🔥By far, the new career best city opening for #AK & also the best post-pandemic city opening day. Normal working Thursday release; majority city theaters didn’t have any spl. mrng shows. Hence 2 CR+ ruled out.”

As per a report in BoxOfficeIndia, Valimai “will be the first film in Tamil Nadu to breach the 25 crore net mark on the opening day and that’s a great result for the industry.”

Bala had previously tweeted that Valimai was “off to a good start in #USA”. In another tweet, mentioned that it “is heading for #AK ‘s Biggest Day 1 opening in #Singapore.” More concrete numbers for the film are awaited.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote in his review of the film, “Vinoth goes old school when it comes to setting up the movie; it seems he really wanted to create an urban myth. He begins the story with some promise even as it lacks originality in terms of staging, dialogues or creating hype for the hero’s arrival. After the initial hubbub settles down, it becomes painfully clear that the movie has very little to offer.”