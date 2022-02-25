Valimai producer Boney Kapoor: Ajith Kumar has a fan base in the Hindi heartland

Producer Boney Kapoor believes that south Indian movies have done a great job when it comes to preserving ‘Indianness’ in filmmaking. He also believes that the western influences have sort of distorted the tastes of Hindi filmmakers, creating some sort of rift between them and the audience. He explains that it is one of the reasons why is aggressively pursuing to expand his footprint across the regional films.

Valimai is Boney Kapoor’s second film with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar and director H Vinoth. As the movie debuted in multiple languages across the country this Thursday, the producer sounded confident that it’s only a matter of time before the north Indian audience take a liking to Ajith’s screen presence like their southern counterparts.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Boney Kapoor opens about his movie ambitions, Ajith’s work ethics, and the importance of preserving Indianness in our films.

Since Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019, you are sort of becoming a permanent presence in the south. You are now making movies in Tamil and Telugu with big stars.

I am part of Indian cinema, and Indian cinemas have south, north, east-west. I have made a Bengali film, a Marathi film, and soon I am making films in Malayalam, Kannada and even in Punjabi. I always wanted to and that’s all the more reason for me to be aggressive. I want to be occupied 24/7, and be consumed by work. I am passionate about it.

Ajith in a still from Valimai. (Photo: baraju_SuperHit/Twitter) Ajith in a still from Valimai. (Photo: baraju_SuperHit/Twitter)

How did Valimai happen?

I worked with Vinoth and Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai. While working on that project, Vinoth narrated the idea (of Valimai) to Ajith and he informed me about it. When I heard the idea, I also found it interesting.

What do you think about the north Indian audience becoming fond of south Indian movies?

Because of the recent theatrical success of movies, people have become aware of it. South Indian movies have been booming on satellite channels for the past six or eight years. Besides prime time, most of the channels play Hindi dubbed south films. And southern films are a mix of everything. Most Indians are used to thali (meals), which offers a variety of dishes. (Similarly) south cinemas cater to all genres, segments and all age groups. They are more Indianised in its content than Bollywood movies. That’s why they can connect with the audience in the Hindi heartland. I got hooked on it (making movies in the south), only after I realized that the content of south cinema is palatable to the entire Indian audience. It doesn’t just cater to the select niche audience. They have action, family emotion and all Indian sentiments; they are the main ingredients of south Indian movies, especially Tamil and Telugu. The packaging is also good. They have dance, romance, comedy, action and everything. The Indian audience basically would always prefer something which is more Indian. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! did well universally because it was completely an Indian film. That’s why it did so well overseas. Down the line, some of the filmmakers in Bombay got diverted by the look of the film, instead of its content. The content they choose was inspired by Hollywood films or western culture. They call it modern. But, I call it western culture. Most of them, not all, had that bias. I think the main aim was to go to the Oscars. See, you can’t design a film for the Oscars. Mother India was never designed for Oscars. Satyajit Ray became a big name because he showed what India was at the time. Raj Kapoor became Raj Kapoor because his character identified with Indian masses, Indian classes and Indian sentiments. That’s what pushed me towards movies that could appeal to everybody.

How aware are the northern audience about Ajith’s stardom and what he represents in the south?

Some are aware and some will become aware of him. He’s a fine actor. He has a super screen presence. Obviously, everybody will take note of him.

What kind of standing does Ajith have in Hindi heartland?

I don’t have to think so much when I know I got the film that will satisfy the palate of the Indian audience. Ajith has a loyal fan base in the south. And he also has a fan base in the Hindi heartland through satellite channels. That has not come to the fore. Maybe that will happen with Valimai.

How much of the action did Ajith perform without a stunt double?

99 percent.

Did you talk to him about why he takes these kinds of risks given that the audience can’t even see his face with a helmet on?

Ajith’s a passionate actor. And he takes his profession too seriously. That’s why he’s so focused. In fact, we had an accident, where he was doing a wheelie and he fell. The next day, he was on the sets at 7 am. If you see the making video of Valimai, you can see that particular shot.

What can you tell us about AK61?

Nothing, but it’s a very exciting project.

Do you have any plans to introduce Janhvi Kapoor in Tamil?

For sure she will do south films. I am waiting for an appropriate script.