Lyricist Vairamuthu rubbishes sexual misconduct allegations, singer Chinmayi calls him ‘liar’

Vairamuthu has denied all sexual misconduct charges leveled against him.

Acclaimed lyricist Vairamuthu has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in the wake of the MeToo movement in India. However, Vairamuthu on Wednesday denied all charges leveled against him.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “It has become fashionable to cast aspersions on those who are popular. In recent times, I have been shamed repeatedly. This is one of them. I dismiss anything other than truth. Truth will win.”

Popular singer Chinmayi, one of Vairamuthu’s accusers, immediately reacted to his tweet, calling him a “liar.”

Chinmayi recently recalled at least two occasions when Vairamuthu made her feel uncomfortable and the singer claimed she was also told that “she won’t have a career” should she fail to “cooperate.”

“In 17 years not one man in the industry across languages Hindi Tamil Telugu Malayalam Kannada Marathi has misbehaved. Not one man has indecently messaged me or touched me. My work place is mostly clean save for some bad apples. I call Vairamuthu (Sir) out alone and I dare (sic),” she tweeted on Tuesday.

To EVERYONE who will debate about me on channels – whether you slut shame me or call me names

Vairamuthu is a sexual predator. I will take this to my grave.

And to Tamil channels who wouldnt even carry a ticker OR report, wanting a byte *after* Delhi news channels.

No. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2018

In 17 years not one man in the industry across languages Hindi Tamil Telugu Malayalam Kannada Marathi has misbehaved. Not one man has indecently messaged me or touched me. My work place is mostly clean save for some bad apples. I call Vairamuthu (Sir) out alone and I dare. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

Chinmayi’s MeeToo stories have received wide support from celebrities and the public.

“Multiple women are speaking out against Kavignar #Vairamuthu. Without judging anyone, they must be heard. When somebody of @Chinmayi’s stature who has so much to lose, stands by the accusers, that’s huge! There will be investigation. First step #ListenToTheAccuser #MeToo #Timesup(sic),” tweeted actor Siddharth.

Director CS Amudhan of Thamizh Padam fame also came out in support of Chinmayi. “Ok for all who are asking me, @Chinmayi is at the absolute top of her game. A film she dubbed & sang every song for is being celebrated through out the land. She didn’t need to do this. She had to be absolutely selfless to what she did. Give her a break (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Read the news in Tamil | Malayalam

Actors Samantha Akkineni and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also threw their weight behind Chinmayi and other victims of sexual harassment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd