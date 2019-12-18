Vairamuthu not a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

Vairamuthu collaborated with Mani Ratnam for the first time in Idhaya Kovil in 1985. Vairamuthu collaborated with Mani Ratnam for the first time in Idhaya Kovil in 1985.

Four months ago, in an interview, Vairamuthu had revealed that he was penning twelve songs for Mani Ratnam’s period film Ponniyin Selvan. Following this, both Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman continued to face severe backlash for choosing to work with the #MeToo accused lyricist. However, a reliable source tells indianexpress.com that Vairamuthu is not a part of the ambitious project.

Ponniyin Selvan went on floors in Bangkok on December 10. The source further adds the first schedule will go on in Thailand for a month.

With the makers announcing the entire cast and crew recently, there was no mention of Vairamuthu.

In 2018, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and a few other women accused Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct. While he had refuted all the charges, the women who named him were shamed on social media.

Based on the legendary Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the screenplay of Ponniyin Selvan is written by playwright-actor Elango Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam.

Featuring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles, Ponniyin Selvan has dialogues by Jayamohan. Bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has music by AR Rahman. This is the Oscar-winning composer’s 15th collaboration with Mani Ratnam.

The technical crew include cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, costume designer Eka Lakhani, action-choreographer Sham Kaushal and production designers Thotta Tharani and Wasiq Khan.

A five-volume novel, Ponniyin Selvan, narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Raja Raja Chola I. The king built the beautiful Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur, one of the largest temples in India.

Reports suggest that Jayam Ravi is likely to play Arulmozhi Varman and Vikram will be seen as the elder brother of Arulmozhi, Karikala Chola. However, an official word is awaited.

Several film personalities had attempted to make Ponniyin Selvan, including MGR. In an interview, director Bharathiraja had recalled how the late actor-politician wanted to produce it with Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in the lead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd