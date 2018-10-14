Vairamuthu denies allegations of sexual misconduct, says ‘If charges are true, let them file cases’

Vairamuthu says all the allegations are completely false and have been levelled against him with vested interests.

Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu has denied all the accusations of sexual misconduct against him. He says all the allegations are completely false and have been levelled against him with vested interests. “If all those charges are true, let them file cases on me. I have been discussing with senior advocates and people in the industry for past one week. I am ready to face it. I have collected strong evidence to prove them wrong. Let no one judge that I am good or bad, let the court of law take a decision on that,” he said in a video response.

Also Read | #MeToo: Lyricist Vairamuthu denies sexual misconduct allegations

Vairamuthu was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Popular singer Chinmayi had publicly alleged that he made her feel uncomfortable at least on two occasions. She was even told “her career will be over”, should she refuse to cooperate.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan speaks on Chinmayi’s allegations against Vairamuthu



Vairamuthu had rubbished the allegations earlier this week on Twitter as well. He had said, “It has become fashionable to cast aspersions on those who are popular. In recent times, I have been shamed repeatedly. This is one of them. I dismiss anything other than truth. Truth will win.” Chinmayi had responded to his tweet by calling him a liar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd