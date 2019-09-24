Vadivelu to collaborate with Kamal Haasan after 21 years?

Grapevine suggests that Vadivelu, who was seen latest in Mersal (2017), will share screen space with Kamal Haasan in his ambitious project, Thalaivan Irukkindran.

Advertising

It is being said that the film is the sequel to Thevar Magan, directed by Bharathan. However, an official word is awaited.

If this materialises, Thalaivan Irukkindran will be the fifth film Vadivelu does with Ulaganayagan after Thevar Magan (1992), Singaravelan (1992), Maharasan (1993), and Kaadhala Kaadhala (1998).

We hear Vadivelu agreed to do a project for Lyca Productions for the remuneration he had got for Imsai Arasan 24aam Pulikesi, a sequel to 23aam Pulikesi. “Since the period film is dropped, Vadivelu has been brought on board for this one,” said a source, adding it was Kamal Haasan’s choice to rope in the senior comedian.

Advertising

In July, Kamal Haasan himself tweeted a picture announcing Thalaivan Irukkindran hasn’t been shelved. It was originally conceived as a Hindi-Tamil bilingual with Saif Ali Khan playing the lead in the Hindi version, Amar Hain.

Rumours are abuzz that Thalaivan Irukkindran discusses the life of a politician.

Touted to be a multi-starrer, Thalaivan Irukkindran has music by AR Rahman and is likely to be bankrolled by RFKI and Lyca Productions.