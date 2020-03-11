Vadivelu to star in Simbu-Mysskin’s next?

Vadivelu might star in Mysskin’s next film. Vadivelu might star in Mysskin’s next film.

We had reported that Mysskin would direct Simbu once the actor is done with Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. Now, latest reports indicate that Vadivelu will be playing an important role in this untitled project. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Mysskin, whose last release was Psycho, opted out of Thupparivaalan 2, following disagreements with Vishal. But, if everything goes well, this film with Simbu will go on floors in May.

Vadivelu was last seen in Vijay’s Mersal (2017). Further, the actor was supposed to do 24aam Pulikesi, a sequel to 23aam Pulikesi, but eventually walked out of the project.

The senior comedian had earlier shared screen space with Simbu in Kovi, directed by Hari of Singam fame.

Also, Vadivelu might collaborate with Kamal Haasan on Thalaivan Irukkindraan, a sequel to Thevar Magan. Thalaivan Irukkindraan will be Vadivelu’s fifth collaboration with Kamal Haasan following Thevar Magan, Singaravelan, Maharasan and Kaadhala Kaadhala.

In an earlier interview, Vadivelu had hinted that he was open to doing web series as well.

