Vadivelu slammed for his controversial comments on Shankar and Chimbu Deven

Comedian Vadivelu is at it again. The iconic comedy actor has irked many members of the Tamil film industry with his recent comments on directors Shankar and Chimbu Deven.

Director Venkat Prabhu was the latest to join his peers, who have been condemning Vadivelu’s remarks. “A director is always the caption of the ship. If a film succeeds, the credit goes to everyone involved in it. If it fails, only the director is blamed. How unfair is it?” said the Biriyani director in a statement released on his Twitter page.

Venkat added that he was heartbroken by Vaidvelu’s comments against director Chimbu Deven, who helmed the comedian’s only blockbuster film (Imsai Arasan 23m Pulikesi) as a lead actor. “I have known Chimbu Deven closely. He is not just a good creator but an excellent human being too. Needless to say about Shankar. He should always be celebrated,” he said.

“Everyone of us is here to entertain people. Let’s spread love not hatred,” Venkat Prabhu added.

Actor-director Samuthirakani also took offence to Vadivelu’s remarks. “I saw brother Vadivelu’s interview. His indecent comments on Shankar and Chimbu Deven have caused a great deal of upset and it should also be condemned strongly. Chimbu’s creativity can also be seen in his other films apart from 23 M Pulikesi. Don’t disrespect directors,” he tweeted.

Directors Suseenthiran (Naan Mahaan Alla) and Naveen (Moodar Koodam) among others have criticised Vadivelu.

What is the controversy?

In a recent interview, Vadivelu made sweeping statements on how the majority of Kollywood was hell-bent on destroying his acting career.

The actor has been under fire for allegedly not cooperating with Chimbu Deven for Imsai Arasan 24m Pulikesi, which is in limbo after it went on the floors in 2016.

Vadivelu said that his differences with the filmmakers are still unresolved.

Imsai Arasan 24m Pulikesi is the sequel to Imsai Arasan 23m Pulikesi (2006), which was the biggest hit in the career of Vadivelu as a lead actor.

In the interview, Vadivelu claimed that he helped then debutant Chimbu Deven to fully develop the script of Imsai Arasan 23m Pulikesi. The comedian also said that he was not happy with the director as he was taking his instructions from producer Shankar.

Vadivelu said Shankar has made a name for himself by making CGI-heavy films. He also suggested that Shankar may not know much about live-action performance like he does.

Vadivelu’s blunt statement has now earned him more trouble as the iconic comedian is already struggling to find roles in the Tamil film industry.