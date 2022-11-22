Vadhandhi trailer: SJ Suryah promises a memorable crime series

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of its latest Tamil web series Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie. Written and directed by Andrew Louis, the series is bankrolled by Pushkar and Gayatri. Similar to the OTT giant’s previous Tamil web series Suzhal: The Vortex, Vadhandhi also follows a murder investigation that happens in the countryside.

In his digital debut, SJ Suryah plays the role of a cop, who becomes obsessed with an investigation. Judging from the trailer, he takes the investigation not as part of his job but as a personal mission. Why is he so deeply involved in the murder investigation of a young woman? After all, he must have seen many such crimes in his career. Why has this case captured his fascination? “I won’t rest until I find those who killed Velonie?” tells Suryah’s character. And towards the end of the trailer, we can see that the case has become very personal as he forgets his duty as a defender of the law and talks about beating the perpetrator to death with his bare hands.

SJ Suryah seems to have brought his A-game to Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie. He seems natural in playing characters that are devoured by some kind of obsession. “I am sure that audiences will not be able to guess where the story leads, till the very end, but I am certain that it will make them think, long after the credits roll. I worked closely with SJ Suryah for seven years as his assistant and have always admired him. To have him play the lead role in Vadhandhi is truly an honour. With power-packed performances by the entire cast, this show is set to win the viewers’ hearts and minds,” said Vadhandhi director Andrew Louis.

The trailer also dwells on a murder case that gets exploited by the media for the sake of TRP, and the ensuing trauma suffered by the kin of the victims. Besides finding those who committed the murder, Suryah is also tasked with finding the truth about Velonie in the sea of gossip that emerge in the wake of her death. “The truth walks, but a lie flies,” he says.

Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie also stars Sanjana, Laila, Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Hareesh Peradi, Smruthi Venkat, and Kumaran Thangarajan. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 2.