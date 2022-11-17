Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie marks S J Suryah’s OTT debut

Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the first look poster of its upcoming web series Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie. Vadhandhi is Tamil for rumours. The series stars S J Suryah as a police officer. The poster features a visibly shocked Suryah looking at a person lying dead in a field.

Vadhandhi is filmmakers Pushkar and Gayatri’s second collaboration with Prime Video. Earlier, the filmmaker duo had created an investigative thriller Suzhal – The Vortex for the streaming giant. Vadhandhi seems to share a lot of structural similarities with Suzhal. Both the series are set in small towns of Tamil Nadu, away from all the hustle and bustle of Chennai city. And, both the series are investigative thrillers.

“With the audience today becoming more mindful about what they want to watch, we truly believe that it is important to create content that is different, unique, and riveting. Crime as a genre is something that brings out the art of storytelling in its most raw and natural form. With Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie, we intend to completely capture the audiences’ imagination and question societal biases. This story will not only entertain audiences but will also make them think,” said Pushkar and Gayatri, creative producers of the series, in a statement.

It’s not a rumour about me…it’s my first web series in ⁦@PrimeVideo⁩ Vadhandhi. Very happy to share the first look 🥰🥰🥰👍👍👍💐💐💐Catch our new thriller #VadhandhiOnPrime on 2nd December directed by ⁦@andrewxvasanth⁩ and produced by ⁦@PushkarGayatri⁩ pic.twitter.com/0JOf5Z7Uz3 — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) November 17, 2022

While S J Suryah plays the lead role, the series marks the screen debut of Sanjana, who is playing the titular role Velonie. It also stars Laila, M Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat.

Written and directed by Andrew Louis, Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie will start streaming on Prime Video from December 2.