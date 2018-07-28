Vada Chennai teaser: Vetrimaaran and Dhanush make an effective comeback

Vada Chennai stars Dhanush, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Ameer, Andrea Jeremiah, Daniel Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh. Vada Chennai stars Dhanush, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Ameer, Andrea Jeremiah, Daniel Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The Vada Chennai teaser is finally out and it makes the three-year wait worth it. The makers have released the teaser to celebrate the birthday of its lead star Dhanush. Taking to Twitter, Dhanush tweeted, “#vadachennai teaser !! One step closer towards my dream project. My sincere thanks to all my fans for all the wishes and blessings. My pillars of strength. Love you all.”

The teaser opens with a frame of a younger Dhanush, at a carrom board, sporting longer hair and a clean shave. The teaser progresses slowly introducing us to the various characters – Samuthirakani, Kishore, Ameer, Andrea Jeremiah, Daniel Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh. A voice over powers the visuals, as the teaser moves through the various moments picked from the film. “This isn’t a fight that ends with the death of one person. Is it? Whether we win or lose, we must fight. If we don’t fight back, they’ll continue to hunt us down. It might be filled with huts or garbage, but this is our land. We must defend it,” says the voice-over, setting the somber mood for the teaser.

Santhosh Narayanan’s effective score makes us uneasy — it chills your bones, screaming of an impending doom. Moreover, the music is also in perfect sync with the stylised editing. There are drugs, violence, love and the sense of doom and revenge. Will it be yet another oppressor vs oppressed story? Knowing Vetrimaaran, one can be sure of some surprises. While there was some discontent after the first look, this teaser is bound to quell it. Vetrimaaran and Dhanush seem to have a treasure trove of emotions and the excitement has just multiplied.

Even though Vada Chennai is the first installment of the planned three parts, it seems to cover quite some time period. Most of the characters sport 2-3 different looks such as Kishore, Samuthirakani, Andrea and of course of Dhanush himself. Will it be Ameer’s death that becomes a turning point? We might have to wait.

An ambitious project that has been in the making for three years, Vada Chennai will hit the screens this September. The film is being presented by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Productions and Lyca Productions.

