Samuthirakani is Guna in Dhanush-Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai

Dhanush has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming project Vada Chennai and it introduces Samuthirakani’s character in the film. The actor-director will be playing a character named Guna. The poster features Samuthirakani with a miniature spear in his mouth. The practice has been a traditional worship gesture. The character also seems to enjoy spiritual reverence in the community as a woman bends down to touch his feet. Unveiling the poster, Dhanush tweeted, “#vadachennai … @thondankani as #guna .. The taste of blood is insatiable.” The caption indicates a greedy streak in Guna, one that devours blood to satiate itself. What could Guna be greedy for? Money, power? We have to wait and see.

Dhanush has been unveiling posters that introduce the characters of Vada Chennai. After beginning the thread with Chandra (played by Andrea Jeremiah), Guna is the second character to be introduced. The film also stars Ameer, Kishore, Daniel Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. Vada Chennai has been helmed by Vetrimaaran. Notably, all of his earlier projects, Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Visaranai garnered critical acclaim.

See Vada Chennai star Samuthirakani’s character poster here:

Vada Chennai is presented by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios and Lyca Productions. It will have music by Santhosh Naryanan. Vada Chennai will be Santhosh’s first collaboration with Vetrimaaran.

