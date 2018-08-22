It’s official! Dhanush-Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai to release on October 17

Dhanush’s ambitious project Vada Chennai will hit the screens on October 17. Dhanush’s ambitious project Vada Chennai will hit the screens on October 17.

After a wait of more than three years, Dhanush’s ambitious project Vada Chennai will hit the screens on October 17. The actor-producer confirmed the release date on Twitter. “#vadachennai … #anbu .. Son of destiny ; prince of the hood .. arrives #october17,” tweeted Dhanush.

Dhanush recently shared quite a few Vada Chennai posters unveiling the looks and names of several characters. While the caption of his poster read, “#vadachennai … #anbu .. Son of destiny; prince of the hood .. arrives #october17 ..”, Ameer’s character Raajan is “Son of the sea; king of the hood.”

While Aishwarya Rajesh will be playing Padma, a character of valour, Daniel Balaji will be seen as Thambi. Kishore takes on the role of Senthil, whose poster caption read, ‘#vadachennai .. kishore as #senthil Betrayal is the fruit of greed Or Greed is seed of betrayal Or Hunting down the tiger needs more than courage (sic).” Samuthirakani and Andrea Jeremiah will play Guna and Chandra, respectively.

Vada Chennai is helmed by Vetrimaaran. This would be Vetrimaaran’s third film with Dhanush after Polladhavan and Aadukalam. The film is bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios and will have music by Santhosh Naryanan.

