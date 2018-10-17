Vada Chennai movie release LIVE UPDATES

National award-winning director Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai has hit screens worldwide amid huge expectations. The film has already received positive reviews from its world premiere at the Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival. The first part of the three-part gangster drama was in production for more than two years and has been made on a huge budget. Actor Dhanush has bankrolled the movie and has also essayed the lead role in it.
Vada Chennai marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered superhits like Polladhavan (2007) and Aadukalam (2011). The movie also stars Samuthirakani, Ameer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Daniel Balaji and Kishore among others in pivotal roles.
"Conveying heartfelt best wishes to my dear friend Dhanush, Vetrimaaran and team from my family of fans and me. Our 'rivalry' remains onscreen and not in social media, while I wish all my fans and followers to support your good movie. #VadaChennai," Simbu said in a statement.
“This film would not have been possible without Dhanush’s support. As a producer, he never asked me when will I finish the movie. And as a lead actor, he never felt insecure when other characters grew in importance in the narration,” Vetrimaaran said at a press meet.
Vada Chennai music director Santhosh Narayanan shared on Twitter, "Wishing @VetriMaaran @dhanushkraja and all technicians, crew the very best for #VadaChennai. Thank you all very much for the abundant love."
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote on Twitter, "All the very best to @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran @aishu_dil fans the entire team for #VADACHENNAI I’m sure it’s gonna be mind blowing.. can’t wait to watch it..!!"
Wunderbar Films posted on Twitter, "🎉 We're extremely happy to know all of the early morning shows are sold out & audience are watching it in plenty. Wherever you are watching or 🎊 celebrating #VadaChennai we kindly request you to be with utmost safety. Take good care of yourself. Much Love! ❤️"