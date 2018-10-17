Vada Chennai movie release LIVE UPDATES

Vada Chennai marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. Vada Chennai marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran.

National award-winning director Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai has hit screens worldwide amid huge expectations. The film has already received positive reviews from its world premiere at the Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival. The first part of the three-part gangster drama was in production for more than two years and has been made on a huge budget. Actor Dhanush has bankrolled the movie and has also essayed the lead role in it.

Vada Chennai marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered superhits like Polladhavan (2007) and Aadukalam (2011). The movie also stars Samuthirakani, Ameer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Daniel Balaji and Kishore among others in pivotal roles.