Vada Chennai full movie leaked online, Dhanush’s fans discourage piracy

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai hit screens on October 17.

Tamil gangster drama Vada Chennai has leaked online on torrent sites within a mere 3 hours of its release. The Dhanush starrer is the first film in a trilogy and is directed by National award-winner Vetrimaaran. Dhanush fans are not happy about the leak and are urging moviegoers to watch the film legally in theaters.

A fan called Sandy wrote on Twitter, “WTF This is not fair! They have worked hard on the movie for 3 years and you put it online in 3 hours! Kindly watch in theaters! Awesome movie experience will be only in theaters! #VadaChennai #Vettrimaran #Dhanush #killpiracy tamilrockers.”

WTF anniyayam panuringa!da 3yrs kastapatu edutha movie da! 3hrs la online la poduringa! Kindly watch in theaters! Awesome movie experience will be only in theaters! #VadaChennai #Vettrimaran #Dhanush #killpiracy tamilrockers. pic.twitter.com/5sRtnEaaHh — sandy (@JayadeepaK14) October 17, 2018

Vada Chennai marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. They previously worked together on Polladhavan (2007) and Aadukalam (2011). Its critical reception has been positive, with Dhanush’s performance especially being praised.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 5 stars. He wrote in his review, “Anbu is a tailor-made role for Dhanush and his physical features make his job easier. He just had to shave his face to play a teenager, and grow a stubble to play a man in his 20s. With a thick beard, Dhanush makes us believe that he has reached another stage in his life. Other members of the cast have also inhabited the screen space with fabulous conviction.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd