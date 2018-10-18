Vada Chennai box office: Dhanush’s film opens well in south India, US

Vada Chennai box office: Dhanush’s film got leaked online on Wednesday.

Dhanush’s latest release Vada Chennai has opened well not just in south India, but also the US.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that the mid-week release date for the film, which was on October 17, did not deter its reception overseas too, as it nears 100 thousand dollars at the US box office.

Also read | Vada Chennai review: Vetrimaran-Dhanush’s gangster drama is as good as it gets

Sharing a poster of Vada Chennai, Ramesh Bala tweeted, “.@dhanushkraja ‘s #VadaChennai has opened well in TN, KE and KA.. And in #USA as well..” In a second tweet, he added, “”After Premieres and Day 1, #VadaChennai nears $100K at the #USA Box office.. Tracking well for a mid-week release..”

After Premieres and Day 1, #VadaChennai nears $100K at the #USA Box office.. Tracking well for a mid-week release.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 18, 2018

Hours after its release on Wednesday, Vada Chennai was leaked online. Dhanush’s fans soon began urging the cinegoers to watch it legally in the theaters, and not to download the leaked version.

Vada Chennai has been helmed by National award-winning director Vetrimaaran. It marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. They previously worked together on Polladhavan (2007) and Aadukalam (2011). Its critical reception has been positive, with Dhanush’s performance especially being praised.

Also read | Vada Chennai full movie leaked online, Dhanush’s fans discourage piracy

The first part of the three-part gangster drama was in production for more than two years and has been made on a huge budget. Dhanush has also bankrolled the movie, apart from playing its main lead.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 5 stars. He wrote in his review, “It is not the story that stands out in Vada Chennai. It is how beautifully Vetrimaaran has captured the lifestyle of a place, which is so close and yet so far away from the advancement of modern civilization. Vetrimaaran, who is also the writer, keeps you trapped in the underbelly of the city’s dark corners that is crawling with bloodthirsty criminals.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd