Vada Chennai 2 not shelved, clarifies Dhanush

Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai, directed by Vetrimaaran, was originally conceived as a trilogy, and in the past few days, there were reports suggesting Vada Chennai 2 was shelved. Putting an end to rumours, Dhanush took to Twitter and clarified the film “was very much on”.

Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “Don’t know what caused this confusion among my fans. Vadachennai part 2 is very much on , Unless you see any official confirmation from my Twitter handle please do not believe in rumours regarding any project of mine. Thank you. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran are busy with Asuran, bankrolled by S Thanu of V Creations. The actor-director duo is expected to begin work on Vada Chennai sequel after Asuran gets wrapped up.

Vetrimaaran had earlier revealed Dhanush would be seen playing the roles of a father and son in Asuran. Said to be a rural drama, Asuran has music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Velraj.

Based on Vekkai novel by Poomani, Asuran also stars Manju Warrier, Pasupathy, Pawan and Balaji Sakthivel in important roles.