Vaazhl first look: Arun Prabu to helm Sivakarthikeyan’s production venture

Sivakarthikeyan on Thursday unveiled the first look poster of his next production venture. The film’s title is Vaazhl and Arun Prabu of Aruvi fame will helm it.

The first look was released today coinciding with the birth anniversary of Sivakarthikeyan’s father. “On my Appa’s birthday & with his blessings releasing the first look of our @SKProdOffl ‘s third film #VAAZHL #வாழ் written and directed by my dear thambi @thambiprabu89. Hope you all will give the same love and support like our previous films (sic),” he tweeted.

At present, the details of the main cast are not known. Reports, however, claim that the makers have roped in new faces to lead the film.

Vaazhl is Arun Prabu’s third film after Aruvi, which became a hit both critically and commercially. His second film Yazh, produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s confidant RD Raja of 24 AM Studios, is still in production. It is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Vaazhl is the third film to roll out from Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions banner. The actor made his debut as a producer with Kanna and he also produced Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.

Sivakarthikeyan, meanwhile, has signed films with directors R. Ravikumar, P. S. Mithran and Vignesh Shivan.