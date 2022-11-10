Vaathi song Vaa Vaathi: GV Prakash gives Dhanush a memorable melody

The first song from upcoming movie Vaathi was released on Thursday. The song titled “Vaa Vaathi” is composed by GV Prakash, sung by Shweta Mohan and written by Dhanush.

“Vaa Vaathi” features the characters played by Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon. The song revolves around a woman’s longing for her lover. It captures a budding romance between two teaching staff of a college. While the lyrics of the Tamil version are written by Dhanush, the Telugu version “Mastaaru Mastaaru” is penned by ‘Saraswati Putra’ Ramajogayya Sastry. And Shweta has rendered both versions.

Earlier, GV Prakash and Dhanush performed an unplugged variation of “Vaa Vaathi”. While Prakash played the piano, Dhanush gave a pitch-perfect rendition of the song both in Tamil and Telugu.

Vaathi is one of the byproducts of cross-industry collaboration. The film is written and directed by Venky Atluri, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema. And it’s bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments which is based out of Hyderabad. The film marks Dhanush’s maiden straight Telugu film, which has also been shot in Tamil.

Tamil superstar Vijay’s Varisu is another example of growing cross-industry collaborations between the Tamil and the Telugu film industries.

Vaathi also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas. The film is due in cinemas on February 17, 2023.