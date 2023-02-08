scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Vaathi trailer: Dhanush’s next looks like a simple commercial film with a concern for issues in educational system

Vaathi, which is getting released as Sir in Telugu, is directed by Venky Atluri, who is known for his film Tholi Prema.

VaathiSamyukta and Dhanush in Vaathi.

Dhanush will soon arrive in cinemas with yet another movie with stakes that are not larger than life. While the rest of the film industry is aiming to create universes and sequels, Dhanush is keeping it simple. Going by Vaathi’s trailer, looks like it is another simple drama from the actor.

Dhanush plays the role of Bala, a teacher in a government school, and the trailer hints that a significant portion of the film will be about the romance between Bala and his colleague Meenakshi (Samyuktha). For the villain, we have Samuthirakani, who looks at education as a business. It is likely that Vaathi will be a commercial entertainer with a social message about the corruption and privatisation of education.

Vaathi also looks distinct from the previous work of its director Venky Atluri, who is known for his romantic dramas. Venky shot to fame with his debut directorial venture Tholi Prema, which was about the tussles between the lead couple of the movie. His other films Mr. Majnu and Rang De also have similar storylines about the issues between couples. Looks like the director has come out of his comfort zone with Vaathi, which is a social commentary about the issues in the educational system.

ALSO READ |After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush teams up with Sun Pictures again for D50

Other than Dhanush, Vaathi also stars Samyuktha, who has been part of successful ventures like Bimbisara and Bheemla Nayak in Telugu and Kaduva in Malayalam. Samuthirakani, Tanikella Barani and P Sai Kumar play pivotal roles in the film. Vaathi has music by GV Prakash.

Dhanush is following a unique strategy when it comes to promoting his films, which is to do as less as possible. And he seems to be applying the same strategy for his upcoming film Vaathi. Ever since the film was announced, Dhanush has done very little to create a buzz around the film, other than sharing its promos on social media. However, one has to remember how the plan worked brilliantly for Thiruchitrambalam. The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022, and Dhanush only did a low-key promotion for the romantic drama. Let’s hope Vaathi also pulls off a similar surprise.

Vaathi is getting released in Telugu as Sir. The film will hit screens on February 17.

