scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Vaathi first look: After guns in The Gray Man, Dhanush now wields a pen

Venky Atluri directorial Vaathi stars Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Samuthirakani. The film is set to release in October.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 27, 2022 1:46:03 pm
Vaathi First Look PosterDhanush in Vaathi. (Photo: Twitter/Sithara Entertainments)

The buzz around Dhanush’s role in Russo Brother’s The Gray Man is far from over, but the Tamil star has already moved on to the promotion of his Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Vaathi. As promised, the first look poster of the film is out, and it features Dhanush engrossed in his study.

Vaathi, touted to be a campus tale, features Dhanush in the role a teacher for the first time in his career. In 2021, Vijay played a similar role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, which struck gold at the box office. Hence, there is a huge expectation among Dhanush fans.

Here’s the first look poster:

Vaathi marks Dhanush’s first Tamil-Telugu bilingual, with the Telugu version being titled Sir. The film also marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Venky Atluri, who is known for his Telugu films.

ALSO READ: |The Gray Man movie review: Despite two charismatic leads and an efficient Dhanush, the film is just serviceable

Talking about the film and Dhanush, Venky said, “Dhanush will be seen as a lecturer in Vaathi/Sir. The film revolves around the education system and is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush’s unflinching support on the sets is indeed unbelievable. GV Prakash’s music and Yuvraj’s cinematography are among the major highlights of the film.”

Vaathi also stars Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Samuthirakani.

S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the project under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The first look of Vaathi has been released on the eve of Dhanush’s birthday, while the teaser of the movie will land tomorrow at 6 pm. The film is set to release in October.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Meanwhile, Dhanush is also gearing up for the release of his next Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar. The movie, also starring Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prakash Raj, will be released on August 18.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic
Opinion

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained

How do we know when a recession has begun?

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kriti sanon birthday
Kriti Sanon turns 32: Meet the fitness freak
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement