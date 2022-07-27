Vaathi first look: After guns in The Gray Man, Dhanush now wields a pen

July 27, 2022 1:46:03 pm
The buzz around Dhanush’s role in Russo Brother’s The Gray Man is far from over, but the Tamil star has already moved on to the promotion of his Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Vaathi. As promised, the first look poster of the film is out, and it features Dhanush engrossed in his study.
Vaathi, touted to be a campus tale, features Dhanush in the role a teacher for the first time in his career. In 2021, Vijay played a similar role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, which struck gold at the box office. Hence, there is a huge expectation among Dhanush fans.
Here’s the first look poster:
Vaathi marks Dhanush’s first Tamil-Telugu bilingual, with the Telugu version being titled Sir. The film also marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Venky Atluri, who is known for his Telugu films.
Talking about the film and Dhanush, Venky said, “Dhanush will be seen as a lecturer in Vaathi/Sir. The film revolves around the education system and is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush’s unflinching support on the sets is indeed unbelievable. GV Prakash’s music and Yuvraj’s cinematography are among the major highlights of the film.”
Vaathi also stars Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Samuthirakani.
S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the project under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
The first look of Vaathi has been released on the eve of Dhanush’s birthday, while the teaser of the movie will land tomorrow at 6 pm. The film is set to release in October.
Meanwhile, Dhanush is also gearing up for the release of his next Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar. The movie, also starring Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prakash Raj, will be released on August 18.
