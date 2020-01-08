Vaanam Kottattum teaser: An intriguing family drama

Vaanam Kottattum teaser packs a lot of feel-good moments that play out between siblings. Vaanam Kottattum teaser packs a lot of feel-good moments that play out between siblings.

Actor Dhanush on Wednesday launched the teaser of upcoming film Vaanam Kottattum. “Happy to see #ManiSir back in action as a Producer!,” Dhanush wrote along with the video posted on Twitter.

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam has bankrolled the film under his home production banner Madras Talkies. Vaanam Kottattum is also special because Ratnam has also co-written the film with director Dhana Sekaran of Padaiveeran fame. The last movie that he co-wrote for another director was Dumm Dumm Dumm (2001), which he also produced.

The first look poster of Vaanam Kottattum released earlier featured Sarathkumar and Raadhika as a middle-aged couple. It felt like a throwback to Sarathkumar and Raadhika’s performance as an aged couple in Suryavamsam (1997).

Judging by the teaser, it is clear that Vaanam Kottattum is a highly emotional family drama. Set in the backdrop of a small town, the film also stars Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Madonna Sebastian.

The video packs a lot of feel-good moments that play out between siblings. Their happiness seemingly comes to a grinding halt when Sarathkumar’s character returns to their lives. It is safe to assume that Sarathkumar is the father of the siblings, and in a flashback, we learn he was jailed for hacking someone to death. The classic set up of old-school Tamil melodrama. It remains to be seen whether it will just be a run-of-the-mill melodrama with stock characters of the genre, or a well-crafted drama that examines the depth and complexities of human relationships.

Vaanam Kottattum is expected in cinemas soon.

