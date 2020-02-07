Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Vaanam Kottattum movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Vaanam Kottattum movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Vaanam Kottattum, starring Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajessh and Madonna Sebastian.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2020 8:37:25 am
Vaanam Kottattum Vaanam Kottattum movie review live updates: The Sarathkumar film has released alongside Jiiva’s Seeru.

Vaanam Kottattum has finally hit the screens. Helmed by Dhana Sekaran of Padaiveeran fame, the film stars Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajessh and Madonna Sebastian.

Vaanam Kottattum marks the return of director Mani Ratnam as a producer since the film has been bankrolled by his home production banner Madras Talkies. He is also credited as the co-writer of the film. The last movie that he co-wrote for another director was Dumm Dumm Dumm (2001), which he also produced.

Touted as a family drama, the teaser shows that Vaanam Kottattum is set in the backdrop of a small town. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nandha Durairaj, Amitash, Balaji Sakthivel and Madhusudhan Rao form the rest of the supporting cast.

Acclaimed singer Sid Sriram will be making his debut as a music composer with Vaanam Kottattum. He replaced Govind Vasantha of 96 fame, despite the latter already composing two songs for the film. Interestingly, Sid Sriram made a debut as a playback singer with “Adiye” in Mani Ratnam’s Kadal.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Vaanam Kottattum.

Highlights

    08:37 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    'An exciting film with lovely casting'

    Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, "An exciting film wit lovely casting #VaanamKottatum Best wishes dir @Dhana236 Wishing Music Dir @sidsriram a grt debut. All d best to @aishu_dil @realsarathkumar sir @realradikaa mam @iamVikramPrabhu @MadonnaSebast14 @imKBRshanthnu @MadrasTalkies_ & team for a huge success"

    08:18 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on Vaanam Kottattum

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote on Twitter, "Never had so many people that I care about in one film..here’s wishing my darling friends @aishu_dil @iamVikramPrabhu @imKBRshanthnu @amitashpradhan to my super daddy @realsarathkumar the awesom @realradikaa aunty n team all the best. I’m sure it’s gonna be awesom #VaanamKottatum"

    08:07 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    'A masterpiece by Madras Talkies'

    Khushbu Sundar posted on Twitter, "Wishing my dearest darlings @iamVikramPrabhu @realsarathkumar @realradikaa @imKBRshanthnu @aishu_dil And the entire team of #VaanamKottatum all the very best. A masterpiece by @MadrasTalkies_ under the guidance of the greatest #ManiRatnam @hasinimani"

    Mani Ratnam, on the other hand, is busy with his period drama Ponniyin Selvan. Based on the Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki, the film stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rajessh among others.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd