Vaanam Kottattum movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Vaanam Kottattum has finally hit the screens. Helmed by Dhana Sekaran of Padaiveeran fame, the film stars Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajessh and Madonna Sebastian.

Vaanam Kottattum marks the return of director Mani Ratnam as a producer since the film has been bankrolled by his home production banner Madras Talkies. He is also credited as the co-writer of the film. The last movie that he co-wrote for another director was Dumm Dumm Dumm (2001), which he also produced.

Touted as a family drama, the teaser shows that Vaanam Kottattum is set in the backdrop of a small town. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nandha Durairaj, Amitash, Balaji Sakthivel and Madhusudhan Rao form the rest of the supporting cast.

Acclaimed singer Sid Sriram will be making his debut as a music composer with Vaanam Kottattum. He replaced Govind Vasantha of 96 fame, despite the latter already composing two songs for the film. Interestingly, Sid Sriram made a debut as a playback singer with “Adiye” in Mani Ratnam’s Kadal.