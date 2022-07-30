scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Udhayanidhi Stalin heaps praise on wife Kiruthiga’s web series Paper Rocket, calls it her ‘best work’

Paper Rocket stars Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 30, 2022 6:28:32 pm
Udhay congratulates wife for Paper Rocket (Image credit_ Twitter_Udhay)Udhay congratulates wife for Paper Rocket (Image credit: TwitterUdhay)

Kiruthiga, director of films such as Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali, has now helmed a web series titled Paper Rocket. The drama series, currently streaming on Zee5, has Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: |Inside Red Giant Movies celebration: This is what Aamir Khan and Kamal Haasan said

The first season of Paper Rocket has garnered some good reviews. Meanwhile, Kiruthiga’s husband, actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, congratulated her on the success of the show. Sharing a picture with her on Twitter, he wrote, “With my director @astrokiru! Congrats on ur #PaperRocket On ZEE5 ! Ur best work ! Super writing and execution ! Congrats team! Waiting for season 2! (sic)”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paper Rocket, produced by Sreenidhi Sagar of Rise East Production, also stars veteran actor Renuka, Karunakaran, and Gouri G in the lead roles. The series follows the members of a support group on a road trip across Tamil Nadu.

It also stars Chinni Jayanth, a popular comedy actor of the 90s. The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Kalavu.

ALSO READ: |Kamal Haasan to produce film with Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead

Kiruthiga has also written the screenplay and the dialogues for the series. The series has music by Simon K King and cinematography by Richard M Nathan and Gavemic U Ary.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin recently announced his upcoming collaboration with Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. The project was announced at an event organised by Red Giant Movies to celebrate its 13 years. Udhay also has Maamanaan, directed by Maari Selvaraj, lined up for release.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar wins a silver in Men's 55Kg

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shine at the Mijwan 2022 red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement