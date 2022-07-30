Udhayanidhi Stalin heaps praise on wife Kiruthiga’s web series Paper Rocket, calls it her ‘best work’

July 30, 2022 6:28:32 pm
Kiruthiga, director of films such as Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali, has now helmed a web series titled Paper Rocket. The drama series, currently streaming on Zee5, has Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles.
The first season of Paper Rocket has garnered some good reviews. Meanwhile, Kiruthiga’s husband, actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, congratulated her on the success of the show. Sharing a picture with her on Twitter, he wrote, “With my director @astrokiru! Congrats on ur #PaperRocket On ZEE5 ! Ur best work ! Super writing and execution ! Congrats team! Waiting for season 2! (sic)”
With my director @astrokiru ! Congrats on ur #PaperRocketOnZEE5 ! Ur best work ! Super writing and execution ! Congrats team! Waiting for season 2 ! pic.twitter.com/HmT1oHzVtp
— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) July 30, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Paper Rocket, produced by Sreenidhi Sagar of Rise East Production, also stars veteran actor Renuka, Karunakaran, and Gouri G in the lead roles. The series follows the members of a support group on a road trip across Tamil Nadu.
It also stars Chinni Jayanth, a popular comedy actor of the 90s. The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Kalavu.
Kiruthiga has also written the screenplay and the dialogues for the series. The series has music by Simon K King and cinematography by Richard M Nathan and Gavemic U Ary.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin recently announced his upcoming collaboration with Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. The project was announced at an event organised by Red Giant Movies to celebrate its 13 years. Udhay also has Maamanaan, directed by Maari Selvaraj, lined up for release.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
FDIC urges banks to police misleading crypto claims on deposit insurance
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi give major couple goals as they enjoy their vacay in Maldives
Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were killed
Kajol on daughter Nysa’s Bollywood debut: ‘She will make that decision for herself’
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new president
Gujarat to hoist one crore national flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches
Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor’s three-storey Juhu house for Rs 44 crore, once had only Rs 18 in his bank account
Airport fashion: Disha Patani to Kiara Advani, celebs amp up the style quotient
Before NEET UG 2022 result is out, check Karnataka MBBS admission process and cut-off
Karan Johar on Hindi films not performing at box office: ‘Bollywood bashing is nonsense’