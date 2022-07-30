Udhayanidhi Stalin heaps praise on wife Kiruthiga’s web series Paper Rocket, calls it her ‘best work’

Kiruthiga, director of films such as Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali, has now helmed a web series titled Paper Rocket. The drama series, currently streaming on Zee5, has Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles.

The first season of Paper Rocket has garnered some good reviews. Meanwhile, Kiruthiga’s husband, actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, congratulated her on the success of the show. Sharing a picture with her on Twitter, he wrote, “With my director @astrokiru! Congrats on ur #PaperRocket On ZEE5 ! Ur best work ! Super writing and execution ! Congrats team! Waiting for season 2! (sic)”

With my director @astrokiru ! Congrats on ur #PaperRocketOnZEE5 ! Ur best work ! Super writing and execution ! Congrats team! Waiting for season 2 ! pic.twitter.com/HmT1oHzVtp — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) July 30, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paper Rocket, produced by Sreenidhi Sagar of Rise East Production, also stars veteran actor Renuka, Karunakaran, and Gouri G in the lead roles. The series follows the members of a support group on a road trip across Tamil Nadu.

It also stars Chinni Jayanth, a popular comedy actor of the 90s. The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Kalavu.

ALSO READ: | Kamal Haasan to produce film with Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead

Kiruthiga has also written the screenplay and the dialogues for the series. The series has music by Simon K King and cinematography by Richard M Nathan and Gavemic U Ary.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin recently announced his upcoming collaboration with Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. The project was announced at an event organised by Red Giant Movies to celebrate its 13 years. Udhay also has Maamanaan, directed by Maari Selvaraj, lined up for release.