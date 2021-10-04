Udanpirappe trailer: Jyotika, Sasikumar promise a quintessential family drama

Amazon Prime Video on Monday unveiled the trailer of its latest Tamil offering titled Udanpirappe, which is Tamil for siblings. Billed as a family drama, the film stars Jyotika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan and Soori.

Judging by the trailer, Udanpirappe feels like a quintessential rural drama. The trailer opens with a village festival. And we see Jyotika in a typical village woman’s get-up. She is a middle-aged woman who seems to have not spoken with her elder brother for years now. Why? The trailer does hint at the reasons behind it.

Also Read | Suriya starrer Jai Bhim gets OTT release date

Jyotika’s elder brother, played by Sasikumar, is a hot-headed man. It seems he believes he can solve all the problems in his village with a swing of his fist. And it goes against the beliefs of his brother-in-law, played by Samuthirakani, who believes in non-violence. It seems the differences between the brothers-in-law takes a toll on Jyotika’s character, resulting in her going into a shell. It seems director Era Saravanan has managed to whip up a relationship drama, which takes us back to the 90s.

Udanpirappe is also a special project for Jyotika as it is her 50th film. “I feel extremely happy,” Jyotika said at the trailer launch. She said she couldn’t have asked for a better role to mark the 50th film in her career.

“I was able to perform the biggest strength of women in this film. That’s silence. Because about 90 per cent of women are living in silence. But, they are strong. They are silent but strong. It is the most beautiful character I have played in my career,” she said.

Besides playing the lead role, Jyotika has also bankrolled Udanpirappe along with her husband Suriya.

“Family and relationships have always been the core of my being. When I was narrated the story, I knew I wanted to be a part of this emotionally-satisfying family drama. It has been a delightful experience working with a talented ensemble cast and putting together this labour of love and passion,” she added.

Udanpirappe is the second movie of the four-film deal that Suriya’s 2D Entertainment has signed with Amazon Prime Video. The first film was director Arisil Moorthy’s political satire Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum.

Udanpirappe will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 14. It will also be made available in Telugu as Raktha Sambandham.