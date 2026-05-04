As TVK’s Vijay eyes Tamil Nadu CM seat, a look at how his parents engineered the rise despite early reluctance

Proving most political analyses and exit polls wrong, actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. Despite it being their debut polls, Vijay and TVK earned a landslide victory in the state, and when the final results are out, the party is likely to secure over 100 seats out of the total 234.

TVK’s massive victory is particularly noteworthy as only Axis My India had predicted that the party would achieve such success, while most other outlets predicted that the outfit would not even cross 30 seats. Based on current trends, Vijay is set to become the fourth actor in history to sit on the Chief Minister’s chair in Tamil Nadu after MG Ramachandran (MGR), his wife Janaki Ramachandran (née VN Janaki), and J Jayalalithaa.

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The Vijay Makkal Iyakkam that started it all

Although rumours about Vijay’s political entry had been swirling since the late 2000s, he made a definitive entry only in early 2024, launching TVK in February. However, one of the most pivotal moments in Vijay’s life and career happened in 2009 when he established his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Touted as a social welfare organisation, it was officially launched in Pudukkottai on July 26, 2009, to carry out the actor’s philanthropic activities.

Much to everyone’s shock, the organisation made a political move during the 2011 Assembly elections and extended support to the AIADMK-led front. Vijay’s father, noted film director SA Chandrasekhar, even met party general secretary J Jayalalithaa and informed her about the decision.

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“We are not a political outfit. We are not against anybody. We only want a political change in the State now in the interest of the whole society,” he said while addressing the media, adding that Vijay Makkal Iyakkam sought a political change in Tamil Nadu for the overall development and welfare of the people. Interestingly, the AIADMK-led front won the polls with a thumping 203 seats against Team DMK’s 31.

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When Vijay’s father registered political party in his name

However, going forward, neither the organisation nor Vijay focused much on politics. Years later, in 2020, a controversy erupted when Chandrasekhar registered a political outfit, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | TVK chief Vijay acknowleges the crowd present outside his parents house in Chennai. His party has secured maximum lead in Tamil Nadu elections. pic.twitter.com/3gkkRNyYfS — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

In no time, Vijay distanced himself from it. He categorically denied having any connection to the party whatsoever. “I inform my fans and the public that there is no relation whatsoever between the political party that my father has started and me, directly or indirectly,” the actor said in a statement. He went one step further and urged his fans not to join the outfit “just because my father started it.”

While Chandrasekhar was named its general secretary, his wife and Vijay’s mother, singer Shoba, became its treasurer. Noting that he started a “Rasigar Mandram” (fans association) in Vijay’s name in 1993, the filmmaker pointed out that this was the outfit that later evolved into a welfare organisation and became “Makkal Iyakkam” (people’s movement). Chandrasekhar, however, maintained that he registered the party in his own capacity and added that Vijay had no link to it.

Vijay stops talking to his father, sues parents

The controversy, nevertheless, did not end with a statement. Vijay eventually filed a lawsuit against 11 persons, including his parents, and All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam was subsequently dissolved. Mentioning that Vijay himself would take the final call on his political entry, Shoba later noted that she didn’t know her husband’s exact plans when she agreed to join the organisation.

Speaking to the media, she stated that although Vijay had been advising Chandrasekhar not to comment on topics related to his political entry, the latter had been going in the opposite direction. Consequently, she added, Vijay had stopped talking to Chandrasekhar altogether.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | TVK chief Vijay arrives at his parents’ residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/Of3def4Bys — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

However, that was simply the beginning. A year later, members of his fans’ association contested the rural local body polls and won 115 of the 169 seats. Eventually, Vijay launched TVK in 2024.

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‘Tamil Nadu people expect big things from Vijay’

Soon after learning that his party was heading for a landslide victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections of 2026, the actor-politician went to his parents’ house to share the joy with them, marking their journey coming full circle.

Expressing that he felt “very happy” and “very proud” of his son’s political journey, Chandrasekhar told news agency PTI, “Tamil Nadu people are expecting big things from my son. He will do it. Definitely, he will do it. For Tamil Nadu, he has so many dreams in his mind. Let him do the work.”