Tughlaq Durbar trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban and Sathyaraj promise a hilarious political satire

Netflix on Tuesday released the trailer of Tughlaq Durbar, which stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The opening shot of the video shows us Chennai’s famous Cooum River, once a source of fresh water, today it is a giant cesspool. And that provides a perfect allegory for debutant director Delhiprasad Deenadayalan to explore the current state of the country’s political affairs.

The trailer also gives a mythological heft to Sethupathi’s character, who is presented as a man born to clean up the mess created by power-hungry politicians. The first time we see Sethupathi, he is standing with a broom-stick, like a sentinel determined to protect what’s left of the city.

Judging by the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi plays a sidekick to a big-shot politician, played by Parthiban. It seems Sethupathi’s character is a morally flexible man, who kind of believes that only a diamond can cut another diamond. In other words, it takes a cunning mind to defeat another cunning mind.

The film seem like a direct mockery of the antics performed by politicians as Sethupathi’s performance takes such over-the-top public theatricality to whole another level, bringing out the comic validity in it.

As if Sethupathi and Parthiban weren’t enough to mock politicians, Delhiprasad has also roped in Sathyaraj, who is a king of mockery. Tughlaq Durbar marks Vijay Sethupathi’s second collaboration with Parthiban. The duo previously shared screen space in Vignesh Shivan’s hit comedy-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

The film also stars Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

Tughlaq Durbar will directly premiere on Sun TV on September 10. Following the TV premiere, it will be made available for streaming on Netflix.