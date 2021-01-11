Tughlaq Durbar teaser: Vijay Sethupathi promises a quirky political drama

The much-awaited teaser of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie Tughlaq Durbar was released on Monday. The teaser introduces Sethupathi’s character who has a unique condition. He, at times, can’t stop himself from aggressively and repeatedly winking his left eye. Maybe, it is a telltale sign when he tries to hide something. Nevertheless, there seems to be a comic validity to such quirks, especially when Sethupathi does it.

Sethupathi played a short-term memory loss patient in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. Interestingly, Tughlaq Durbar director Delhiprasad Deenadayalan was the casting director of the 2012 comedy drama, which put Sethupathi on the map.

Delhiprasad Deenadayalan is making his directorial debut with Tughlaq Durbar, which is touted to be an entertaining political drama. Judging by the teaser, Sethupathi plays a character who is a sidekick to a big-shot politician, played by Parthiban. It seems Sethupathi’s character also suffers from a moral conflict or some sort of multiple personality disorder. Either way, he is likely to become the tormentor of his mentor.

Tughlaq Durbar marks Vijay Sethupathi’s second collaboration with Parthiban. The duo previously shared screen space in Vignesh Shivan’s hit comedy drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It seems the duo are once again set to tickle our funny bones with Tughlaq Durbar.

The film also stars Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is waiting for the release of Master. The film is due in cinemas on January 13.