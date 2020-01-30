Actor TS Raghavendra passes away

TS Raghavendra was 75. TS Raghavendra was 75.

Tamil actor-singer-music director TS Raghavendra passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 75.

The Twitter handle of Nadigar Sangam aka South Indian Artistes’ Association confirmed the demise of Raghavendra. His mortal remains were kept at his residence at Chennai’s Ponnamballam Salai West KK Nagar for the industry and public to pay their respects. His last rites were held around 2 pm today.

TS Raghavendra made his screen debut with Vaidehi Kathirunthal in 1984. However, he caught his first break as an actor with his performance in legendary filmmaker K Balachander’s musical drama Sindhu Bhairavi (1985). He also shared screen space with the likes of Kamal Haasan, Prabhu and Sathyaraj.

Raghavendra also composed music for films like Yaaga Saalai and Padikkatha Paadam.

TS Raghavendra is survived by wife Sulochana, and daughters Kalpana and Shekhinah Shawn. His daughters have also followed in his footsteps and pursued a career in the music industry. While Shekhinah has made a mark as an Opera singer, Kalpana is a playback singer.

