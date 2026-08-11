Trouble for Vikram after viral lar gibbon video sparks row; Forest Department to probe

Renowned Tamil actor Vikram has found himself embroiled in controversy after he shared a video of himself playing with a lar gibbon, an endangered primate, on social media. The now-deleted clip went viral and even caught the attention of state forest department officials, who are reportedly gearing up for an investigation to determine how the animal reached a private property in Chennai and whether the person in possession of it has the necessary documents to do so.

The one-minute video began with the gibbon running around the premises, exploring the area. It then cut to show the primate on Vikram’s lap, even playing with his hair at one point. The actor was seen smiling from ear to ear as he shot the selfie video with the animal.

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Although the clip earned love from a section of fans, it quickly became a hot topic among others who wondered how the lar gibbon reached Chennai in the first place and where it was being housed. Many began raising doubts regarding the legality of the endangered exotic animal living in such an environment. Although Vikram deleted the video soon after, the damage had already been done.

Forest officials to probe legality of endangered lar gibbon in Chennai

Scientifically known as Hylobates lar, the lar gibbon is listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), according to The News Minute. It is reportedly also classified as a Schedule IV animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022.

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Although the possession of lar gibbons may not, in itself, be an offence, it is only possible with adequate official permissions and documents. Chennai wildlife warden Kulal Yogesh Vilas told The Times of India that a forest ranger would be sent to the spot to verify these details, including where the possessor procured the animal and whether they have all the necessary documents.

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Video shot at Injambakkam?

According to a national daily’s report, the video was shot at the actor’s relatives’ residence in Injambakkam, a locality in the south of Chennai. The report further stated that the primate in Vikram’s clip must be about two to three years old.

The incident has also evoked strong reactions from wildlife conservationists. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), animal rights activist and Tamil Nadu State Board for Wildlife member Shravan Krishnan wrote, “It’s a very unfortunate incident. Everyone only looks at the cute juvenile gibbon, but most don’t know what happens behind the scenes. Most likely, this Gibbon would have been trafficked from Southeast Asia, where poachers would have most likely killed the parents and smuggled the baby.”

Bro came straight out of the jungle just for a selfie with @Chiyaan! 😂🐒😍 My man Chiyaan is out here living life, completely happy in his own world! 🥹❤️#ChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/uY6DUwtpDO — Shiva 7 (@Shiivaa4) August 9, 2026

He added, “Celebrities posting it on Instagram and TikTok only fuels the illegal wildlife trade since people think it’s ‘cute ‘ or ‘cool’ to have one at home. These beautiful lesser apes belong to the rainforests with tall trees and huge spaces to jump and swing around. Not in your farmhouse.”

Vikram has yet to react to the controversy.

A recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor, he is best known for his performances in movies such as Sethu (1999), Dhill (2001), Kasi (2001), Gemini (2002), Samurai (2002), Dhool (2003), Pithamagan (2003), Saamy (2003), Anniyan (2005), Raavanan (2010), Deiva Thirumagal (2011), Iru Mugan (2016), Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022), Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), and Thangalaan (2024). Vikram was most recently seen in Veera Dheera Sooran (2025).