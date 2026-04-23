Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Trisha’s subtle election day nod to Vijay’s Ghilli sends Tamil internet into a frenzy
Trisha Krishnan said all the right things at the polling booth on Thursday. Then she went home and shared an Instagram post with Vijay song "Arjunar Villu" playing in the background.
Trisha Krishnan voted in Chennai on Thursday morning, showed her inked finger to the cameras, smiled, and left. Nothing about that was unusual, because most of Tamil cinema did the same thing. When she shared her first post from election day, the photos were straightforward enough: a kurta, a polling booth, the obligatory ink shot. But the song playing over the post was “Arjunar Villu” from her 2004 film Ghilli, which also starred Vijay.
One song, many theories
“Arjunar Villu” is one of the most recognisable tracks from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest mass entertainers. Picking it as the song for an election-day post, on the day Vijay is on the ballot, was always going to raise eyebrows. Trisha said nothing, no caption explaining the choice, no clarification in the comments. She shared the post and walked away. The internet, predictably, did not walk away.
Comments started piling up almost immediately. “Ghilli song: Code Word Accepted,” wrote one user, kicking off what became a recurring phrase in the replies. Others were more direct: “Knowing in BGM to whom you are voting for.” A few were less enthusiastic about the whole exercise, advising her simply to stay quiet until polling was done.
View this post on Instagram
The rest of election day
Trisha was one of many from the Tamil film industry who turned out to vote on Thursday. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan and others were all spotted at polling booths across Chennai through the day, most of them pausing for the standard inked-finger photo before heading out.
Trisha. dressed in a green floral kurta, was accompanied by her mother Uma and her team. After casting her vote, she paused briefly for photographs with her mother before speaking to the press. “Please vote, just go vote,” she said, adding, “That’s your right, it’s your duty. Please go vote.”
Also Read: Fewer films, higher revenue? The math behind Telugu cinema’s 2025 earnings—and why it’s not all good news
A pair Tamil cinema knows well
For anyone unfamiliar with why a 2004 song carries this kind of weight in 2026, some context helps. Trisha and Vijay are among the most popular on-screen pairs Tamil cinema has produced. They first came together in Ghilli in 2004, which became a massive commercial success, and went on to collaborate in Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008). After a gap of several years, director Lokesh Kanagaraj brought them back together for Leo in 2023, which renewed fan interest in the pair all over again.
More recently, a viral video of Vijay and Trisha’s appearance together at a wedding triggered strong reactions across social media, with many sharing pointed opinions about the timing of their public appearance, coming barely a week after Vijay’s wife of 26 years had filed for divorce alleging infidelity.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05