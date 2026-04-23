Trisha’s subtle election day nod to Vijay’s Ghilli sends Tamil internet into a frenzy

Trisha Krishnan voted in Chennai on Thursday morning, showed her inked finger to the cameras, smiled, and left. Nothing about that was unusual, because most of Tamil cinema did the same thing. When she shared her first post from election day, the photos were straightforward enough: a kurta, a polling booth, the obligatory ink shot. But the song playing over the post was “Arjunar Villu” from her 2004 film Ghilli, which also starred Vijay.

One song, many theories

“Arjunar Villu” is one of the most recognisable tracks from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest mass entertainers. Picking it as the song for an election-day post, on the day Vijay is on the ballot, was always going to raise eyebrows. Trisha said nothing, no caption explaining the choice, no clarification in the comments. She shared the post and walked away. The internet, predictably, did not walk away.