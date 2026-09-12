Trisha’s London selfie with Radhika sparks buzz as Vijay flags off Ajith’s Silverstone Race

Radhika Sarathkumar has shared a selfie with Trisha Krishnan from London, adding to the buzz around Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s appearance at the Silverstone race weekend. The post has drawn attention as Vijay is also in the UK and is set to officially flag off Ajith Kumar’s Le Mans race at Silverstone on Saturday.

Radhika took to social media to share a selfie with Trisha and wished Ajith ahead of his race. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Caught up with the gorgeous Trisha here in London! Wishing our very own ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar the absolute best as he takes on the track this weekend.”

Radhika also meets Ajith Kumar

Radhika also shared a video from her meeting with Ajith at the Silverstone Circuit. Praising the actor and his dedication to motorsport, she wrote, “#ajithkumar #ajithkumarracing #silverstonecircuit #london what a pleasure to see Ajith driven by passion, dedication and focus, being an achiever and being humble and handsome as always a great inspiration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radikaa Sarathkumar (@radikaasarathkumar)

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Ajith has been pursuing motorsport alongside his acting career and will compete at the Silverstone round as part of his racing commitments.

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Vijay to flag off Ajith’s Silverstone race

The race organisers have confirmed that Vijay will attend the event and officially start the Silverstone round. In an official post, the organisers wrote, “A special guest will be waving the green flag at Silverstone this weekend! C. Joseph VIJAY. The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @actorvijay will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the 44-car grid. We can’t wait to go racing this Saturday! #LMC #Michelin”

The race is scheduled to take place from 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM IST on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Mans Cup (@lemanscup)

Ajith thanks Vijay

Ajith recently expressed his gratitude to Vijay for visiting him at Silverstone. He said, “I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, to have taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect.”

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He also spoke about Vijay’s interest in promoting motorsport in Tamil Nadu and India.

“They have been doing a lot to promote sports from every discipline, not just motorsport. They’re looking at motorsport as well. I’m glad he accepted the invitation to come and look at what are the logistic-wise, infrastructure-wise, it would take for India, Chennai to host events like the Le Mans series in India. And my wish is to see these events come to India and all of us race in India, you know?”

Vijay and Trisha’s relationship speculation

Vijay and Trisha first shared screen space in Dharani’s 2004 blockbuster Ghilli. They later worked together in Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo, becoming one of Tamil cinema’s most popular on-screen pairs.

Over the years, their friendship and appearances together have repeatedly led to speculation about their relationship, although neither actor has ever confirmed the rumours.

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The speculation gained further attention after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage, reportedly citing his alleged relationship with an actress. She later withdrew the petition.

Vijay and Trisha were subsequently seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai, while Trisha was also spotted at Vijay’s residence on the day Tamil Nadu’s election results were announced, which was also her birthday.

Trisha later attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. She was also seen at the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George, where Vijay hoisted the national flag. Trisha was seated next to Vijay’s parents during the ceremony, further adding to the speculation surrounding their relationship.