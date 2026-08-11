Trisha shares cryptic posts after Vijay’s wife withdraws divorce plea: ‘Drama at this age’

Actor Trisha Krishnan has posted a couple of cryptic messages on Instagram, days after Sangeetha Sornalingam withdrew her divorce petition against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay. The timing of Trisha’s posts has caught attention online, particularly because the actress has been at the centre of speculation surrounding the marital dispute, although neither she nor Vijay has publicly addressed those rumours.

One of the posts Trisha shared on her Instagram Stories read, “Drama at this age is embarrassing … Go make some money and find peace.” She accompanied the post with an emoji but did not indicate who or what she was referring to.

In another Instagram Story, which she reshared with an evil-eye emoji, Trisha wrote, “What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for.”

The posts quickly drew attention amid the renewed discussion around Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage.

Trisha celebrates grandmother’s 98th birthday

Trisha also shared pictures from her grandmother’s 98th birthday celebration, including photographs of her mother and other family members. Trisha’s pet Izzy was also seen at the celebration. The birthday girl, dressed in a purple saree, posed with her family as they marked the occasion with an almond cake decorated with golden candles.

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

The development comes four days after Sangeetha withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against Vijay before the Family Court in Chengalpattu.

According to the court order, Sangeetha appeared through video conference and told the court that she did not wish to continue with the proceedings. She also filed a withdrawal petition.

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Vijay’s counsel did not object to the withdrawal. The court subsequently allowed Sangeetha to withdraw the petition while giving her the option of approaching the court again with a fresh petition if required.

The order also does not explain why she decided to withdraw the case.

What did Sangeetha allege in her divorce petition?

Sangeetha had filed for divorce in February 2026, seeking to end her marriage to Vijay after more than two decades. The couple married in 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

In her petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. She claimed that the alleged relationship had caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

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According to the petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay initially assured her that the relationship would end but continued the association. She cited this, along with alleged emotional neglect, public humiliation, mental cruelty and constructive desertion, as grounds for seeking divorce.

Sangeetha had also sought permanent alimony and residential rights, among other reliefs, while requesting that the proceedings be held in camera to protect the privacy and dignity of those involved.

The petition did not publicly name the actress. However, Trisha’s name became linked to the allegations amid longstanding speculation about her relationship with Vijay.

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Why Trisha and Vijay’s equation has been under the spotlight

Soon after reports of Sangeetha’s divorce petition emerged, Vijay and Trisha were seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai. Trisha was later spotted at Vijay’s residence on the day Tamil Nadu’s election results were announced — which also happened to be her birthday.

She was also present at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, adding to the speculation surrounding their equation.

The attention intensified again in June when Trisha wished Vijay on his 52nd birthday. Sharing a photograph from what appeared to be a birthday celebration, she wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿”. In the picture, Vijay is seen standing beside several cakes, while Trisha looks towards him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Vijay and Trisha have worked together in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Kuruvi and Leo. Their reunion in Leo in 2023 renewed interest in their pairing, while their subsequent public appearances have continued to draw attention from fans and fuel speculation about their relationship.