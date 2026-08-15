Trisha salutes Vijay at Independence Day event days after Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

Actor Trisha Krishnan is once again making headlines, this time for attending the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai, where actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay hoisted the national flag as part of the ceremony. Trisha was seated next to Vijay’s parents in the front row. Many videos of her arrival at the venue have surfaced online.

In one particular video, Trisha can be seen saluting Vijay as he passed by in his jeep while carrying out his duties as Chief Minister. Trisha was accompanied by her mother Uma Krishnan.

In other videos, she appeared cheerful and was seen smiling throughout the ceremony. In one clip, Trisha can be seen greeting Vijay’s parents, who also greeted her with a warm smile.

Trisha opted for an elegant look for the occasion, wearing a golden saree and keeping her accessories minimal. She completed her look with a gajra adorning her hair.

VIDEO | Actor Trisha joins Independence Day function in Chennai; sits with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s parents. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/vGqEMZahXU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

Vijay and Trisha have made headlines following their multiple public appearances together, both before and after the Tamil Nadu elections, particularly amid reports surrounding Vijay’s divorce from his wife, Sangeetha.

Vijay and Trisha are regarded as one of Tamil cinema’s most-loved on-screen duos. They have starred together in Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006) and Kuruvi (2008). Following their last film together in 2008, fans continued to speculate about their off-screen equation. The two eventually reunited on screen for the 2023 film Leo.

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Despite the persistent rumours surrounding their relationship, Vijay and Trisha have maintained that they are friends. Trisha has also been present at several important milestones in Vijay’s life, including his oath-taking ceremony in May.

Meanwhile, Sangeetha, Vijay’s wife, officially withdrew her high-profile divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court on August 7. Appearing via video conference, she stated that she no longer wished to pursue the case, following which the court formally disposed of the matter as withdrawn.

In her petition, Sangeetha had reportedly accused Vijay of mental cruelty, emotional neglect and adultery, while also alleging that he was involved in an affair with a film actress.