As Vijay’s TVK takes the lead in Tamil Nadu elections, Trisha visits Tirupati on her birthday. Watch

In the wee hours of Monday morning, Trisha was seen visiting the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam and offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The occasion was her annual birthday ritual (May 4), but as fans joined the dots, it was also the counting day of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, where her longtime co-star and rumoured love interest Thalapathy Vijay’s new political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is currently leading.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on social media, Trisha was seen entering the Tirupati temple, accompanied by a group of associates. Wearing a white printed salwar suit, she was captured by the paparazzi who followed her inside the premises. “You guys don’t sleep or what?,” Trisha asked them, smiling. After offering her prayers, Trisha exited the temple with a red scarf wrapped around her. She posed for the paparazzi again before walking out, escorted by a tight security cover. She also thanked fans who caught a glimpse of her and wished her a happy birthday.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Trisha Krishnan had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/mhiaHMOu5l — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Vijay’s TVK leads the race

Fans couldn’t help but suggest in the comment section of the video that while it’s her birthday ritual, it also coincides with the counting day for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Some claimed her prayers may include a win for Vijay, who’s challenged the historic two-party rule in the state this year. In fact, as of 10 am, his party has pulled ahead of both the ruling DMK and AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors becoming chief ministers. Case in point — MG Ramachandran (AIADMK founder) and J Jayalalithaa (AIADMK), and VN Janaki Ramachandran (AIADMK). But if Vijay indeed wins the race and steps up as the CM, it’d be the first time since MGR, that is in almost 50 years, an actor would be appointed that after contesting the elections as part of a new party.

Trisha and Vijay’s linkup

Trisha and Vijay, who have starred together in films like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008), and Leo (2023), have been linked with each other numerous times. But the rumours of their relationship got rekindled last year when they attended a wedding together days after Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam announced her separation from the Tamil superstar, alleging an “adulterous relationship with an actress”.

Trisha and Vijay have always maintained they’re just friends. Before the release of Leo, her onscreen reunion with Vijay, Trisha told The Hindu, “I first met Vijay when I was 19 or 20! So, when you have been friends with someone for over 20 years, and you work with them again, it feels like actually coming back home. That easy equation between us persists, and it’s exactly what Lokesh wanted to capitalise upon in Leo.”

Vijay returned the favour at the success meet of Leo. “It is not a big thing that a 20-year-old girl becomes a heroine. But it is something when that girl maintains her position as a heroine for 20 years. That too with the same energy, with the same beauty.” Vijay said, adding, “Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha.”

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Last month, Trisha made her political and personal loyalties clear when she shared a picture of herself after casting her vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. As she showed the ink on her finger, the song she used to go with her post was “Arjunar Villu” from Ghilli, her first collaboration with Vijay.