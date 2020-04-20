Trisha’s TikTok game is strong, see videos

Trisha is exploring TikTok during the lockdown. (Photo: Trisha/Instagram) Trisha is exploring TikTok during the lockdown. (Photo: Trisha/Instagram)

Tamil actor Trisha, who was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, made her TikTok debut earlier this month. Ever since her debut, Trisha’s TikTok handle has garnered over 23 million views. In her latest video, the 96 actor performed on Kesha’s track “Cannibal.” She captioned the video, “Clearly, I miss the camera.”

In another video, Trisha revealed what girls really want.

Not just that, Trisha also took up the #SavageChallenge. The actor performed on the song “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion.

Trisha also wished fans on Tamil New Year earlier this month. The actor asked fans to stay home and stay safe.

Trisha announced that she is officially on TikTok and fans can follow her on @TrishaKrishnan.

On the work front, Trisha will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and Mohanlal-starrer Ram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd