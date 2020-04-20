Follow Us:
Monday, April 20, 2020
Trisha’s TikTok game is strong, see videos

Actor Trisha is making sure to entertain fans with her TikTok videos during the lockdown.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2020 1:34:55 pm
Trisha Krishnan tiktok videos Trisha is exploring TikTok during the lockdown. (Photo: Trisha/Instagram)

Tamil actor Trisha, who was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, made her TikTok debut earlier this month. Ever since her debut, Trisha’s TikTok handle has garnered over 23 million views. In her latest video, the 96 actor performed on Kesha’s track “Cannibal.” She captioned the video, “Clearly, I miss the camera.”

@trishakrishnan

Clearly I miss the camera 🎥 😅 #cannibal #tiktok #tiktokindia

♬ original sound – elizaminorr

In another video, Trisha revealed what girls really want.

@trishakrishnan

#thisiswhatgirlswant #tiktokindia #3amshenanigans 🌚

♬ original sound – 76thstreetofficial

Not just that, Trisha also took up the #SavageChallenge. The actor performed on the song “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion.

@trishakrishnan

I bit the bait😛 #savagechallenge

♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

Trisha also wished fans on Tamil New Year earlier this month. The actor asked fans to stay home and stay safe.

@trishakrishnan

#happytamilnewyear #stayhomestaysafe

♬ original sound – Trisha Krishnan – Trisha Krishnan

Trisha announced that she is officially on TikTok and fans can follow her on @TrishaKrishnan.

@trishakrishnan

Hello again😁👋🏻 #tiktok

♬ original sound – Trisha Krishnan – Trisha Krishnan

On the work front, Trisha will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and Mohanlal-starrer Ram.

