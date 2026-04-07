Trisha shuts down retirement rumours with witty post: ‘Married, quadruplets… anything else?’

Actor Trisha Krishnan has dismissed rumours about her stepping away from films with a witty Instagram post that quickly caught fans’ attention. The speculation began after actor, filmmaker and YouTuber Chitra Lakshmanan claimed in a recent video that Trisha had quit cinema, adding that a few producers had also confirmed this to him. The claim quickly gained traction online, leaving fans surprised and concerned.

Trisha, however, wasted no time in setting the record straight. Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she poked fun at the growing list of rumours surrounding her personal and professional life.

“Apparently I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman and I’m raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today’s fiction quota,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor says she doesn’t ‘feel as helpless’ because of boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: ‘Given me a safe space, I can be a kid around him’

Trisha’s cryptic post on love and peace

Interestingly, just a day before addressing the rumours, Trisha had shared a series of posts on Instagram on themes of love, peace, and self-worth. One quote read: “Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love.”

She followed it up with motivational snippets about choosing peace over conflict and staying true to oneself, even when misunderstood.

Vijay and Trisha attend wedding reception together

These posts came roughly a month after Trisha and Vijay were seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai. The two, dressed in coordinated cream-and-gold ensembles, greeted the couple, posed briefly, and exited. A video from the event soon went viral, triggering intense online debate.

Story continues below this ad

The appearance came just days after Vijay’s wife of 26 years, Sangeetha, filed for divorce. In her petition at the Chengalpattu District Court, she cited adultery, mental cruelty, and desertion.

Amid the noise, Vijay addressed the controversy indirectly during a Women’s Day event on March 7, urging his supporters to remain calm. “I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. I will take care of all that. Don’t get hurt about that problem, it’s not worth bothering about. Be confident,” he said.

Vijay and Trisha’s professional relationship

Trisha and Vijay share a long professional history spanning over two decades, having appeared together in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, Leo, and The Greatest of All Time.

Speaking at the Leo success event in 2023, Trisha had described reuniting with Vijay as “meeting a school friend again”. “Vijay… It was like meeting a school friend again after a long time. There was the same comfort, love and friendship. In my 20-year career, the most long-term journey I had with a co-star was with Vijay. They say home is not a place, but it is a person. Leo’s set was like that… I used to tell Lokesh, ‘It doesn’t feel work we all working much.’ But we were. It felt like a vacation,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Vijay also had warm words of praise for his co-star. He said, “It is not a big thing that a 20-year-old girl becomes a heroine. But it is something when that girl maintains her position as a heroine for 20 years. That too with the same energy, with the same beauty.”

The actor added, “I’m sure you all know who I’m talking about. Everyone will show hands like this (normal wave), but she alone will show like that (princess wave). I’m sure you all have noticed it. Yes, it is our princess Kundavai.”