Trisha shares warm birthday wish for Vijay: ‘To the person who makes it all worth it’

After a day of intense fan speculation and social media chatter, Trisha Krishnan has finally wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay on his 52nd birthday, seemingly putting an end to rumours that had been gathering momentum online.

Taking to social media, Trisha shared a new photo with Vijay and wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿”.

Trisha shared a candid picture featuring the two stars. Vijay is seen smiling as he stands beside a large pink-and-white cake decorated with flowers, while Trisha looks at him with a smile from across the counter. Another birthday cake with a lit candle sits in front of her, while several dessert cups are arranged nearby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Why Trish-Vijay fans started speculating

The birthday post comes after many fans noticed that Trisha had not wished Vijay on June 22, unlike previous years when she regularly marked the occasion with special posts and unseen photos.

The actress has made it a tradition to celebrate Vijay’s birthday on social media. In 2025, she shared a candid picture featuring Vijay and a pet dog with the caption, “Happy Birthday bestest🤗🧿”.

In 2024, she posted an elevator selfie with the actor and wrote, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead🎂🎈”.

Also Read – Long before historic election win, Vijay used ‘pookie’ innocence to conquer Tamil cinema

A year earlier, in 2023, she shared a picture of the two together against a snowy backdrop and simply captioned it, “HBD”.

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When no birthday post appeared this year, fans began wondering if something had changed between the longtime friends and co-stars.

The speculation intensified after several social media users claimed that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. While some fans insisted she had recently removed him from her following list, others pointed out that she may never have followed his account in the first place.

However, Trisha’s latest post appears to have put much of that speculation to rest.

A friendship that goes back more than two decades

The attention surrounding the birthday wish stems largely from the long-standing association between the two stars.

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Vijay and Trisha first shared screen space in Dharani’s 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, a remake of the Telugu hit Okkadu. The film became a massive success and established them as one of Tamil cinema’s most popular on-screen pairs.

They later went on to collaborate in films such as Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.

Over the years, social media discussions and fan speculation about their relationship have surfaced repeatedly, though neither actor has ever confirmed any of the rumours.

There were also unverified claims that the pair stopped working together after Kuruvi because of an alleged fallout. However, both actors maintained they were friends and eventually reunited on screen nearly 14 years later in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo.

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Also Read – From ‘Ilaya Thalapathy’ to Chief Minister: The unusual journey of Vijay

Why Trisha and Vijay’s equation has been under the spotlight

Speculation surrounding Vijay and Trisha intensified in recent months after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage, reportedly citing his alleged extramarital relationship with an actress.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly commented on those reports.

Soon after the rumours surfaced, Vijay and Trisha were seen attending a wedding reception together in Chennai. Trisha was later spotted at Vijay’s residence on the day Tamil Nadu’s election results were announced, which also happened to be her birthday.

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She also attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, further fuelling discussion among fans and social media users.