Trisha shares epic Ponniyin Selvan shooting spot pictures

Trisha seems to be having the best time shooting for the upcoming epic fantasy drama Ponniyin Selvan. Trisha took to her Instagram story to share pictures, giving a glimpse of the scale of efforts that is going into making this big-budget film, which is helmed by award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Trisha captioned the photo, “Happy place.” The shooting is taking place at Ahilya Fort.

After canning the majority of portions of Ponniyin Selvan on a set in Pondicherry, Mani Ratnam is shooting the film around several historical places in north India. The film’s team is now in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh for the shoot.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal as she shoots for Ponniyin Selvan in leaked photo, fans reminded of Devdas

A photo from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan. A photo from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan.

A photo from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan. A photo from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan is director Mani Ratnam‘s most ambitious movie yet. The film is based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name. Set in the backdrop of Chola Dynasty, the epic novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ratnam along with writer B. Jeyamohan, who has penned dialogues for the movie.

The film boasts an all-star cast including Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

The production is fast nearing completion. The film will be released in two parts and the first part will hit screens next year.