Trisha reveals she contracted coronavirus a ‘little before New Year’, says she is recovering

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Friday shared a health update on social media. She had tested positive for Covid-19 ‘just a little before New Year’ and had all the symptoms. However, the actor is recovering now.

In a Twitter post, Trisha wrote, “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it!”

She added, “Even tho it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon.”

The Petta actor also thanked her friends and family for the love and prayers. She concluded, “My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers.”

Besides Trisha, several other actors have also tested positive for coronavirus. Swara Bhasker, Mahesh Babu, Mimi Chakraborty, Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra and Dhrashti Dhami are currently in quarantine.

On the work front, Trisha will be next seen in the epic fantasy drama Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.