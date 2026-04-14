Trisha Krishnan receives fresh bomb threat at Chennai residence; second hoax in months, police launch probe

Actor Trisha Krishnan reportedly received a bomb threat at her residence in the Teynampet area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Upon receiving information about the threat, the local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to her home and conducted an extensive search of the premises. Following the inquiry, it was concluded that the threat was a hoax.

The alert, which was sent to the Chennai city control room via email, claimed that explosives had been planted at Trisha’s house, Times of India reported. The authorities, along with sniffer dogs, immediately rushed to the scene and performed a thorough search. However, no explosives or suspicious materials were found during the inspection, and the officials determined that the threat was false.

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Nonetheless, since this is the second such case reported in a short time, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Chennai Police has launched an investigation. The authorities are currently trying to trace the IP address used to send the email and are working with service providers to identify the person behind it. A case has been registered for criminal intimidation and providing false information. Reportedly, Trisha got a similar threat in 2025 as well.

Officials had also received similar hoax alerts earlier this year, claiming that bombs had been planted at the residences of “Superstar” Rajinikanth and National Award-winning actor Dhanush in the Poes Garden area of Chennai. The anonymous email was sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP control room and was later revealed to be fake.

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About Trisha Krishnan

One of the most popular female actors in South India, Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines since February of this year, but unfortunately, not for the right reasons. Vijay and Trisha’s public appearance together at a wedding reception just days after Sangeetha filed a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu district court made headlines. Besides posing together with the bride and groom, the stars were also seen arriving at the venue and leaving together, fueling long-standing dating rumours. Neither of them has directly addressed the speculations yet.

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While Trisha was last seen in director Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan-led Thug Life, she is now gearing up for the release of RJ Balaji’s Suriya-led Karuppu. Vijay, on the other hand, is focused on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which both he and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are contesting. His swansong, Jana Nayagan, is yet to see the light of day.

Disclaimer: This report contains details regarding a security threat and unverified social media speculation surrounding public figures. The information is intended for informational purposes only and has not been independently verified; please rely on official law enforcement statements for factual updates regarding the investigation.