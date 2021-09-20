Trisha parties hard at Ramya Krishnan’s birthday bash, see photos

Trisha on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the birthday party of Ramya Krishnan.

The Baahubali star celebrated her 51st birthday on September 15. Actors Kushboo, Radikaa Sarathkumar and choreographer Brinda among others could also be seen in pictures from the party.

Going by the photos, the ladies partied hard and made it a birthday to remember.

Trisha recently completed shooting for the upcoming fantasy drama, Ponniyin Selvan part 1.

Ponniyin Selvan is director Mani Ratnam‘s most ambitious movie yet. The film is based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name. Set in the backdrop of Chola Dynasty, the epic novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ratnam along with writer B. Jeyamohan, who has penned dialogues for the movie.

Besides Trisha, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Ponniyin Selvan will be the first major release for Trisha after a gap of four years. She also has Mohanlal’s Ram, Garjanai, the Tamil remake of NH10, Sathuranga Vettai 2 and Raagi in her kitty.