Trisha’s Paramapadham Vilayattu to release on January 31

Buzz is that the makers of Paramapadham Vilayattu have decided to release the Trisha-starrer on January 31. If everything goes well, the film will hit the screens along with Madhavan’s Nishabdham and Santhanam’s Dagaalty.

The action thriller, which was shot in Yercaud and Chennai, will see Trisha playing a doctor, who is also mother to a deaf and mute girl. Interestingly, in the film, inspired by real-life incidents, Trisha has performed some risky stunts sans body double.

Directed by K Thirugnanam, Paramapadham Vilayattu also stars Vela Ramamurthy, Nandha, AL Alagappan, Chaams, Richard Imman Annachi and Sona.

The technical crew include music director Amresh Ganesh, cinematographer RD Rajasekhar and editor Pradeep E Ragav.

U/A certified Paramapadham Vilayattu, bankrolled by 24 Hours Production, was earlier scheduled to release in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Trisha has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation, Raangi, Sumanth Radhakrishnan’s Sugar, Jeethu Joseph’s Ram in her kitty.

