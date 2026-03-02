Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Trisha’s old interview on her ‘political aspirations’ resurfaces: ‘First, you vote and elect me, then…’
Although Trisha made those remarks humorously, in tune with the conversation's mood, her statement has garnered significant attention over the years.
Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, an old interview of actor Trisha Krishnan is gaining attention. Filmed back in 2004, when she was still an up-and-coming actor, Trisha expressed in the interview her desire to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu one day. Now, as her name has cropped up in political circles, albeit for unfortunate reasons, and that too in the run-up to the state assembly elections, many are wondering if her dream will eventually come true.
While she was slowly scaling heights in Tamil cinema after dominating the modelling world and emerging as a favourite among ad filmmakers, Trisha was asked about her future plans and what was on her bucket list. In jest, she replied that she wished to become the Chief Minister in the next decade. “I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years,” she told Sun TV, laughing. When asked what she would do if she became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the actor quipped, “First, you all vote and elect me, then I’ll tell you!”
Although she made those remarks humorously, in tune with the conversation’s mood, her statement has garnered significant attention over the years, particularly since gossip circles began making claims that she and Vijay were allegedly a couple and the latter eventually entered politics. In fact, BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran recently linked Vijay, the founding president of the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to Trisha, which attracted condemnation from her. Urging the politician not to drag her personal life into the public platform, she maintained, “Disrespect should and always will be called out.”
While many have alleged over the years that Vijay and Trisha are in a relationship, neither of them has confirmed or addressed it directly thus far. Nonetheless, Trisha’s recent rebuke of Nainar Nagenthran was seen by some as her acknowledgement that the rumours were baseless.
Trisha and Vijay have appeared together in movies like Ghilli, Leo, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi, and Aathi.
