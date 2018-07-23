Trisha: Mohini will be a visual treat

Trisha’s Mohini hits screens on July 27. Trisha’s Mohini hits screens on July 27.

Horror film Mohini, starring Trisha in the lead role, is all set to hit the screens this week after languishing in production hell for two years. The filmmakers claimed that the repeated strikes in the Tamil film industry was one of the main reasons that led to the delay in the completion of the film.

Trisha, director Ramana Madhesh and the other members of the cast and crew met the media while promoting Mohini. During the press meet, Trisha revealed that she has played a double role in the film, which is a first in her career. She added that between Mohini and Vaishnavi, Mohini is her favorite. “Mohini is a very different character. It has an edge over Vaishnavi because of her body language, expressions and dialogue delivery.”

The actor also revealed that playing Mohini gave her the opportunity to perform a lot of action sequences in the film.

Trisha said that the filmmakers took extra care to ensure the visual quality of the film. “It is going to be a visual treat. In spite of all the obstacles, the director never compromised on the quality. Every frame has been shot beautifully. This film has all the commercial elements to be a complete entertainer,” she said, while adding that about 90 percent of the film was shot in London.

The trailer that was released earlier suggests that the film revolves around an ancient spirit, Mohini, that returns to seek vengeance against those who wronged her.

The film is bankrolled by S. Lakshman Kumar of Marvel Worth Productions and has Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani playing the male lead. Actors Yogi Babu, Suresh, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Shenturan and others play the supporting cast.

Mohini has been cleared by the censor board with a clean U certificate, paving the way for its theatrical release on June 27.

